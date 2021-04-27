Sylvia Ann Green, 69, of Greenbrier, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, after a long illness. She was born Jan. 7, 1952, in Conway to the late Walter and Ruth Ann Shadell. Sylvia retired after many years from Kimberly-Clark in Conway. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and dancing; but more than anything she loved spending time with her grandkids. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Aunt Mary.
She is survived by her four children, Jim (Angela) Grinder, Jack Grinder, Kristi (Tony) Foiles and Kerri (Jim) Lee; six grandchildren, Jaydon, Jarred, Jacklyn, Jake, Brandon and Kayla; two great grandchildren; four siblings; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, April 26, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Roller McNutt with Burial following at East Shady Grove Cemetery.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
