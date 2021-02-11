Sylvia West, age 74, passed away at Conway Regional Hospital, Conway, Arkansas, on Feb. 8, 2021, with her family beside her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Armilda Bartlett; father, Nathanial Yant; brother, Robert Forrester; son, Anthony Tonkovitz; and her beloved dog, Lilly.
Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jim West; daughters, Phyllis Spradlin of Vilonia, Arkansas, and Marcy Hudgens of Orlando, Florida; son, Jimmy West of Orlando, Florida; sisters, Paula Robbins, Robyn Rowe and Becky Trenney-Koon; brothers, Ted Yant and Chuck Forestor; along with four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was a member of the Church of Christ. She was known for her cooking, although it was difficult to get her recipes as she did most by memory… many have praised her pies, chocolate gravy and biscuits, and chicken and dumplings, just to name a few. She was an avid traveler and loved camping and cruising in particular.
Her family would like to thank the health care heroes at Conway Regional Hospital for taking such great care of our wife, mother and nana.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. at Cypress Valley Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
