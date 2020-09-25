Tabetha Davis age 38 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born Dec. 24, 1981, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Kenneth Davis and Viki Fountaine Davis. She loved music and singing. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Davis; stepmothers, Sonia Criswell, Shirley Green; three children, Bryan Fountaine, Madison Davis, Xander Davis; one brother, Cameron Davis; three sisters, Twanaka Davis Mitchell, Mecca Davis and Chelesle Lemmons (Charles).
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwell funeralhomes.com
