Tammy LeeAnn Moore, 54, of Beebe, Arkansas, passed away on June 4, 2021. She was born in Gary, Indiana, on May 19, 1967, to Calvin and Barbara Sprouse.
She is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Sprouse; and brother-in-law, Joe Hill.
Tammy is survived by her children, Felisha Rayner, Justion Fulton, Notisha Fulton, Paige Moore; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother, Barbara Sprouse; sisters, Lynn Allen, Wilma Christian, Lisa Hill; brothers, Mark Sprouse, Calvin Sprouse Jr., Dusty Sprouse; and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
