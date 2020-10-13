Teresa Ann Watson, 70, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2020. She was born July 19, 1950, in Marshall, Arkansas, to the late V.C. and Mattie Jo (Horton) Shannon. Teresa earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas. She worked at Greenbrier High School for 8 years as a teacher; she was also a business owner for 40 years. Teresa loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tommy Watson, son, Chris Watson and wife Jennifer of Greenbrier, Arkansas, granddaughter, Mattie Elizabeth Watson, brother, Steve Shannon and wife Glenda of Conway, Arkansas.
A Private Graveside Service will be held with Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes .com/greenbrier
