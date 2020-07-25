Terry Michael Brown of Wooster, Arkansas, passed away on June 21, 2020, at the age of 59.
Terry Michael, also known as Arkansas’ Infamous Barefoot Drummer, was a Little Rock native and the son of George and Kay Clifft Brown. He graduated from McClellan High School in 1979.
He attended the Gavilan Jr. College in Gilroy, California, and ITT Tech in Little Rock, where he received a Drafting and Design degree. He also studied to be an EMT at UA Morrilton.
Terry was known for his artistry both in design and music. He became a drummer at the age of 6 when he got his first set of drums.
Music was his passion and his favorite past-time was playing the blues with musicians from all over the country, most notably with BB King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang and many others.
He was a hang gliding pilot, a member of the Arkansas chapter of the Sports Car Club of America, where he was a champion racer in the 80s and 90s.
He is survived by his mother, L. Kay Clifft-Brown; sister, Laura Brown-Floyd (Tom); best friend, Ronny Yandell (Gail); daughter, Tina Brown-Parker; son, Michael Brown (Lauren); stepdaughter, Caitlin Stockton (her mother Janet); and grandchildren, Ally Hartley, Jax Parker, Liam and Jayden Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, George M. Brown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. We love you!
He was of Baptist faith. Rest in Peace.
