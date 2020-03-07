Theoda Harrell Griffith of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on March 4, 2020, after reaching the age of 93 years old. After months of failing health he died peacefully with his beloved wife, Myra, and his daughter, Ellen, by his side.
Theoda was born on Jan. 29, 1927, in Guy, Arkansas, to Hiram and Zora Sparkman Griffith.
Theoda had so many connections to so many people. He lived his life to the fullest, making people laugh and showing people Jesus. Theoda never had an empty house or an empty dinner table. In all ways, he was a husband, a father, a son, a granddad, great granddad, an uncle, a cousin, a friend, a teacher, a high school principal, a mentor, a leader, an Elder, a Deacon, a sailor and health coordinator, but mostly and vigilantly a servant of God. He served as an Elder at different congregations including University Church of Christ, Robinson Center, and Decatur Church in Atlanta and Meadowbrook Church in Jackson, Mississippi.
Theoda enlisted in the Navy on Jan. 26, 1945, and actively served as a pharmacist mate third class until Aug. 23, 1946. He then went on to serve as a member of the Navy Reserves for 20 years and eventually retired as a second lieutenant. He served with the US Public Health Service in numerous assignments and retired with 35 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Myra; children, Marsha Chandler (Rick) of N. Richland Hills, Texas, Ellen Brothers of Hartwell, Georgia, Harold Griffith (Tulia) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Cindy Hicks (Mike) of Midland, Texas, as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Thanks to the all health care workers for caring for Theoda. Also thanks to Jerry Paton and Mr. and Mrs. Forbush for bringing communion each week.
Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday, March 8 from 2-4 p.m. with the Funeral Service on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. both will be at the University Church of Christ, at 3155 Dave Ward Drive, Conway followed by Burial at Copperas Springs in Guy.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.