Mr. Theophilus E. “Theo” Ealy, 33, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1987, in Conway, Arkansas, to Patrick and Leslie Diane (Dean) Ealy.
He is survived by his wife Bertha “Sweetie” Ealy, two daughters Martianna Coker, Makyah McCloud, all of West Virginia; his parents Patrick and Diane Ealy; one sister Brianna Ealy; grandparents Howard and Telitha Ealy; one uncle, Ashley (Regina) Ealy; one aunt Rennetta (Terrance) Carter; a host of cousins, and relatives, his work family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Solomon Grove Cemetery in Twin Groves, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www. larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
