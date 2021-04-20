Thomas E. Lindsey, 93, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born on Friday, July 8, 1927, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late John Jacob and Harriett Hall Thompson Lindsey.
Mr. Lindsey was very proud to be a 32nd degree Mason at the Green Grove Masonic Lodge #107 in Conway, founder and owner of Lindsey Petroleum Transport and Tom Lindsey Contractor, and he loved racing antique cars cross country for the History Channel’s Great Race across America.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mavis Lindsey; and brothers, Guy B. Lindsey, Sr., John T. Lindsey and William F. Lindsey.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Vicki Lindsey; son, Mark Lindsey and wife Sherri; grandchildren, Jake Lindsey, Katie Lindsey and Allie Lindsey, all of Conway; special friend, Janice Haggard of Napa, California; numerous nieces and nephews; his dog, Chicot and his cat, Sassy; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Long officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jake Lindsey, Mike Trent, Cody Ethridge, Jerry Arnett, Billy Ford and Gary Holley. Honorary pallbearers will be Guy Lindsey, Jr., Bill Mobbs and Mark Mobbs.
A special thank you to Mr. Lindsey’s caregivers Cody (Joe) Ethridge, our steadfast watchman of the night, Debbie Love Ulrich and Sandy Wise.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
