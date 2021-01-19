Thomas Hattaway Banks, Sr., 81, of Highlands and Cashiers, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was born on Sept. 27, 1939 in Milledgeville, Georgia, to the late Olin Orilious and Mildred Faye Banks.
Tom graduated from Georgia Tech in 1961 and began a successful 35-year career with Tennessee Eastman Company, retiring on April 1, 1997. While living in Kingsport, Tom became a pillar of the community. He was a Scout Master at Troop 250 and The Palmer Center. He was a volunteer Music Director at Weber City Baptist Church in Weber City, Virginia. Tom was an active member at First Baptist Church and later at Calvary Baptist Church, spending his time working with the youth, music, and bible teaching. Tom was an active member of the Kiwanis Club. After retirement, Tom and his wife, Mary, relocated to Highlands, North Carolina, where he was a founding member and Elder of Community Bible Church in Highlands. He faithfully served in music and leadership for 20 years at CBC. Tom was also an avid golfer who loved his music and playing his guitar.
Tom is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Prothro Banks; sons, Thomas Banks, Jr. and wife, Christy from Cashiers, North Carolina, Burt Banks and wife, Kari from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lee Banks and wife, Patti from Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Carrie Banks Brown and husband, Brent from Holly Springs, North Carolina; three stepchildren he loved as his own, Christy Jinks Banks and husband, Tom from Cashiers, North Carolina, Jenny Jinks Rogers and husband, Dr. Tom Rogers from Kingsport, Tennessee, and Jeff Jinks and wife, Heidi from Tampa, Florida; 16 grandchildren; brother, Lin Banks and wife, Judy from Juliette, Georgia; two nieces, Christie Banks Amerison and husband Michael of Juliette, and Dr. Jerri Fant of Little Rock; one nephew Jeff Banks of Juliette; and several cousins and special friends.
A celebration of life honoring Tom will be held at a later time in Highlands, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, all memorials are to be made to Community Bible Church, 3645 Cashiers Road, P.O. Box 2916, Highlands, North Carolina 28741.
Arrangements under the care of Roller-Owens Funeral Home in North Little Rock.
Online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens
