Thomas Joseph Selby Jr. (Joe) went to be with his wife of 36 years, Sharon Selby, on Feb. 27, 2021. He was born July 21, 1960, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Thomas J. Selby Sr. and Diane Selby.
He is survived by his parents; son, Justin Selby (Alyssa); daughter, Kara Selby; sister, Lisa Honea (Mike); aunt, Barbara Toussaint; three nieces; a nephew; and a host of additional family members.
Joe loved spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Arkansas Razorback fan. Joe enjoyed working in the aircraft industry for many years at Hawker Beechcraft and Dassault Falcon Jet.
Joe was friend to many and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for Joe and Sharon will be held at 10 a.m. March 20, 2021, at Berean Baptist Church, 5512 Pike Ave, North Little Rock, Arkansas.
