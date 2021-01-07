Thomas Scott Capps, 52, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. He was born June 12, 1968, in Conway, Arkansas, to Tom Capps and Emma Richardson. Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents; Tom and Lou Ella Graddy and Erbie and Ethel Capps.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Conner Nicholson (Justin White); granddaughter, Dani Harris; his mother, Emma Richardson; his father, Tom Capps (Rebecca); his brothers, Tim Capps (Lorie), Joe Capps, Kevin Killen; nieces and nephews, Corbin Capps (Amanda), Joseph Capps (Madison), Nickie Collins (Brady), Cael Capps and Kelly Boothe; and many other relatives and friends.
