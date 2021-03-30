Timothy Luke Stalnaker, 27, of Conway went to be with the Lord, March 28, 2021. He was accompanied by the love of his life, Sarah Shaw. Timothy was born May 13, 1993, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Jeff and Theresa Stalnaker. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and best friend. Timothy showed care and passion in all that he did and to everyone he met. He enjoyed his job at First Orion as product manager for over seven years. Timothy was an avid sports and outdoorsman; he enjoyed working out, hiking, biking, golfing and spending time with Sarah.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James “Jim” and Verna Stalnaker.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Jeff and Theresa Stalnaker; brothers, Christopher Stalnaker and Jonathan (Abbie) Stalnaker; niece, Sawyer; several aunts and uncles; and grandparents, Donald and Rose Sullivan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Russellville, Arkansas, for both Timothy and Sarah Shaw. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, AR.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.