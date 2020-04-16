Tommie Lee Beard, 70, of Conway, Arkansas passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Conway Regional Hospital.
A private memorial service was held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home.
Tommie Lee Beard was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Thomas and Merline Waters on Sept. 13, 1949. She went to school at Pine Street High in Conway, Arkansas. She was married to Bobby Beard (deceased), and later married Andrew Wilkerson in Flint, Michigan. She attended Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan, and worked as an Inspector for General Motors for over 30 years.
She loved to travel, shop, bowl, and spend time with family. Tommie is preceded in death by father Thomas Waters, mother Merline Burton, stepfather Aubrey Burton, sisters Genette Sanders and Greta Jean Waters, stepbrothers Artice and Thomas Burton. Tommie is survived by sons William (Tracy) Waters, Randall (Pam) Beard, daughters Lecia and Brandie Beard; sisters Ruby, Evelyn and Paulette Waters, Alma (Jerry) Criswell, Ruthie (Elvis) Easterwood, Christine (Eddie) Williams; brothers Stanley, Larry (Baberly), and David Waters, Gerome (Joyce), and Fred (Vanessa) Burton; grandchildren DeAndric (Jessica) Humphrey, Alexandria, and Herbert (Ashley) Waits, and Jordan Beard; nine great grandchildren, a host of nephews and nieces, family, and friends.
The family of Tommie Lee Beard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Conway Regional Hospital.
