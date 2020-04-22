Tommy J. Hooks, 67, of Mayflower, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1952 to the late Bruce Floyd and Lille Mae Hall Hooks. Tommy was also preceded in death by his sister, Tina Diane Hooks Slayton, brothers, Bruce F. Hooks, Jr., Larry R. Hooks and Jimmy D. Hooks.
Tommy is survived by three brothers, Robert Hooks (Diane), Jerry Hooks (Kathy), Bobby Hooks (Onita); two sisters, Jeanette Hooks Sellers and Lillian Renee Washam (Allen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tommy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
