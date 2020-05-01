Toy Clifton “Buddy” Beene Jr., 61, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born in Conway, Arkansas, on Feb. 18, 1959, to Toy Clifton Beene Sr. and Kathleen Hance Beene.
He is preceded in death by his father, Toy Clifton Beene Sr.; son, Buddy Allen Beene; and sister, Donna Gustafson.
Buddy is survived by Karen J. Beene; son, Junior Upchurch; stepdaughters, Donna Williams, Tamela Williams; brothers, William “Sonny” (Diana) Beene, and Tony (Linda) Beene; sisters, Peggy Burns, Nita Davis, Patricia Gibson, and Diane Putt; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Graveside service 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Republican Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
