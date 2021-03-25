Travis Delane Jones, age 62, went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born May 1, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, to Chester and Wanda Jones.
Travis was a loving husband, father, and PaPa. While he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to cattle on his farm, his most cherished time was spent entertaining his six grandchildren. Growing up in a big family with 6 siblings, Travis was destined for the fun-filled, adventurous role of “PaPa.” Travis, after all, had lived a life of adventure, as his 40-year career in the oil industry had taken him all over the world. From a humble start as a Nemo Vista High School graduate in Center Ridge, AR, Travis worked his way up the ranks from roughneck to an oil drilling consultant on drill ships in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coasts of Brazil, Equatorial Guinea, and South Korea. Travis worked hard and sacrificed so much to take good care of his family. Of all the miles traveled, be it offshore or hauling cattle across the country, his favorite journey was coming home to Quitman, Arkansas, to enjoy new adventures with his grandkids and family.
Travis is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Wanda Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Jones; his daughters, Alicia (Jacob) Barnard and Julie (Sean) Maxwell and their mother, Vicki Johnson Jones; his grandchildren, Anna, Luke, Abby, Kate, and twins, Sam and Sadie; his siblings, Wayne (Susan) Jones, Marilyn Jones, Brenda (Naman) Bizzell, Lita Jones, Rita Jones, and his twin sister, Jeris Ezell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bizzell, Jeremy Mount, Adam Jones, Jacob Barnard, Sean Maxwell and Josh Baletine. The service will be officiated by Brother Kirk Hardy.
The family wishes to thank the Conway Regional Covid Unit for the special care given to Travis during his illness.
All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks, as well as practice social distancing when possible.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 115 South Broadview St., Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow the services at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens, 8701 Hwy 110 West, Heber Springs, AR, 72543.
