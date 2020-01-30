Trenton Shepherd was the first son of April Denise Morgan and Dedrick Ra’Shad Shepherd. He was also the first grandson of both immediate families. Trenton was expected to be born June of 2020, but peacefully made his arrival on Jan. 25, 2020, at 10:01 p.m. Trenton will be forever remembered and loved. Loved by both parents, four grandparents, four aunts and one uncle.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.