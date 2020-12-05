Tressie Loy Spears, 98, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born July 29, 1922, in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to the late Leonard and Alice Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, W. S. Spears, brothers; Harley, Earnest, Doyle, and Charles “Cotton” sisters; Vernie Tippit and Patty Smith; and her grandson, Ricky McCarley.
“Though the Rose has wilted ... it shall bloom again.”
Tressie was a Godly woman who served her family as a homemaker, seastress, gardener and baker. She could make the best chicken and dressing, you have ever tasted, kept the cookie jar filled with homemade cookies, and worked tirelessly to love and care for her family. She supported her husband, W.S. in his mission work and was an exemplary pastor’s wife, who loved to share the Word of God with those around her. According to Tyler and Tara she could make the best pancakes. Always had cookies for the grandkids and for Jason and Emily when they got off the bus. These memories will live forever in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
Tressie is survived by her children, Eldon Spears (Barbara), Randy Spears (Judy) and Rita Birchfield (Chuck); 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; her sister, Milgean Barton; brother, Harrell Dean Reynolds; and many other numerous family members, friends and church members. She genuinely loved her church family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Republican Cemetery in Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.