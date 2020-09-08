Trina Gail Gilbert Yerby, 60, of Van Buren died peacefully at her home in Van Buren on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. She was a 1978 graduate of Van Buren High School. Trina was known for her beautiful singing voice and was a member of the Van Buren High School Treblettes. She graduated from the University of Texas – Permian Basin in 1990 and from the University of Arkansas Law School in 1995. She was a member of Mayflower United Methodist Church, the Crawford County and Arkansas Bar Associations, and an active participant of Noahs of Ark Walk to Emmaus Group in Central Arkansas. She was a Parent Counsel attorney for the State of Arkansas in Pope, Yell and Conway counties. She also had worked in the oil and mortgage industries. She was preceded in death by her father Ken Gilbert in 2016.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lance Yerby of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Gage and Amanda Yerby of Van Buren; grandson, Dalton Yerby of Van Buren; mother, Norma Gilbert of Fort Smith; brother, Eddie Gilbert of Fort Smith; two sisters, Robbie (Brent) Lewis and Tekie Rogers of Fort Smith; sisters-in-law, Leah (Greg) Harger of Prairie Grove and Lisa (John) Moose of Van Buren; brother-in-law, Vince Yerby of Van Buren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Heritage Church in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Brian Dodson, Jamie Dodson, Carson Lewis, Cameron Lewis, Richard Darden, Matthew Harger, and Jordan Yerby.
Family will visit with relatives and friends Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren, 700 Jefferson St.
Online tributes: www. ockerfuneralhome.com
