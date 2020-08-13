Trissa Dawn (Wingo) Fletcher, 46, departed this life and came into the presence of the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020. Born on Sept. 10, 1973, in Springfield, Missouri, to Ron Wingo and Belinda (Futrell) Wingo, Trissa was an awesome daughter, wife, mother, friend, and volunteer.
She graduated from Hillcrest High School (Missouri) in 1991. She married James Fletcher in July 1993, and they moved to central Arkansas where they lived for the next 27 years. Trissa worked in banking early in her adult life, and she earned an undergraduate degree in business from the University of Central Arkansas. Trissa loved being a stay-at-home mom and devoted her life to her walk with Christ and to others, especially her husband and children. She faithfully worshiped and served at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas. She energetically served the elementary schools that Treslyn and Tate attended. Trissa’s joy and attitude pointed people to Jesus. Her dedication to VBS over many years made an eternal impact on many children. She did not allow cancer to hinder and consume her but rather used it to show us hope, peace, and an enduring and inspiring faith in adversity. She led by example to show us how to trust God and glorify Him and dive deeper into His grace and mercy. The amount of energy, strength, and joy she had, especially during the difficulties of life, was truly a gift from God. Her life was an abundance of love and laughter, memories made, adventures lived, fears faced, lessons learned, and friends made. It was a good life, blessed by God.
Trissa is survived by her husband, James; two children, Treslyn and Tate; her parents, Ron (Alice) Wingo and Belinda Wingo; brother Tyler and wife Teri Wingo and children Trenton and Tessa; grandfather Harold Futrell; father/mother-in-law, George and Billie Fletcher; sister/brother-in-law, Deborah and Jim Witty (sons Dustin, Keith); and a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gene and Nellie Wingo and Rossalee Futrell.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 505 Hwy 225W, Greenbrier, Arkansas. A private service will be recorded and posted on Bethlehem’s website (bethlehembc.info) and YouTube channel. The public is invited to attend the burial at Bethlehem Cemetery (next to the church) on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at noon. Arrangements made by Bishop-Crites Funeral Home. Memorials can be given to the Bethlehem Memorial Flower Garden, c/o Bethlehem Baptist Church (Greenbrier).
Honorary Pall Bearers: Larry McGee, Brian Harvison, Jimmie Decker, Jason Brooks, Justin Webb AND OTHERS TBD
