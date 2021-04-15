Tyrone Williamson, 65, of Russellville, passed away on April 6, 2021.
Walk through visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. with family hour from 5-7 p.m. at L.V. Williamson Boys & Girls Club, Russellville, Atkansas.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at noon at L.V. Williamson Boys & Girls Club, Russellville, Arkansas.
Committal service and final resting place will be held at Reed Cemetery, Russellville, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home in Conway.
