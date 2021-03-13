Veda Caid McBride went to be with our Lord on March 10, 2021. She was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Leslie, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ola Caid; husband, John McBride; daughter, Katherine Spraggins; and son, Johnny McBride.
She is survived by James McBride and wife, Susan McBride; Patricia and husband, David Vaughan; Paul and wife, Phyllis McBride; Marilyn and husband, Jeff Eitel; Bill and wife, Janet McBride; Don and wife, Carol McBride; Janice and husband, Dan Lucas; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Veda was loved dearly by her community family of Damascus and Southside Baptist Church. She was well-known for her ministry of baking cinnamon rolls and bread for people in their time of loss or just to give them a blessing. She loved to read her bible daily and prayed regularly for people in need and her family. Veda was an avid gardener and at one point managed a farm of many animals too. In her later years, she found great contentment sitting outside and enjoying God’s beauty around her house. Veda passionately loved her family and always enjoyed their visits, especially the large gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
A visitation will be at Southside Baptist Church, Damascus, Arkansas, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Final interment will be in Spires Cemetery, Damascus, AR.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southside Baptist Church, 153 Sulphur Road,
Damascus, Arkansas, 72039 in honor of Veda McBride.
