Velma Lee Harris, Sr., age 85 of Plumerville, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Solomon Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Damascus.
Walk through viewing will be Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at Wilson & Jarrett Funeral Home in Morrilton.
Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.