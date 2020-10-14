Velton B. Daves, Jr, 67, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, at home with his wife and sons by his side, Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born February 14, 1953, in Conway to Velton B. Daves, Sr and Emma Ray Graddy Daves. Velton was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Robertson and Emma Kuykendall, and his parents.
Velton is survived by his wife, Carol Stephens Daves, sons, Daniel Daves and David Daves; grandchildren, Lydia Daves and John River Daves; sister, Janell Starkey; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Velton was a member of the 1971 class of Conway High School. He completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Central Arkansas. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.
Velton loved his job at UCA, especially the last several years. He was excited to build new facilities and oversee the construction. He and Carol loved to drive around the U.S. They traveled from Conway to Acadia in Maine, Monument Valley in Utah and just last year journeyed to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone.
He was a loving grandfather to his two grandchildren, Lydia and River. He read to them and watched their cartoons and dinosaur shows, enjoying the wonder and curiosity of his sweet grandbabies.
As a young man, Velton played softball for his family’s store, Prince Street Grocery. Once his sons were old enough to play sports, Velton coached their soccer and baseball teams for many years. After they were out of the house, he took up golf, never missing an opportunity to play a round with his friends. Velton was always interested in living a healthy lifestyle and frequented UCA’s fitness amenities until his illness.
Velton served several terms in the Conway Planning Commission and was on the Historic District Committee. He took a great deal of pride in Conway and did his best to serve the needs of his community.
During his six-month battle with a very aggressive cancer, Velton was sure he would return to work and fought hard to be there for his family. Unfortunately, the cancer was too much for him.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Friday October 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.