Vera Marie Loyd, 82, of Williams, California, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Fairfield, California, to the late Nathan and Mildred Crow Flowers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Leon Loyd, and brothers, Jewell Flowers and Eugene Flowers.
Vera is survived by her sons, Mark Johnson and Steven Johnson of California; her sister, Judy Rivera of Stockton, California; granddaughter Brianna of Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Naylor Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
