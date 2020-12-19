Vernelle Crews Hendrickson, 81, of Conway joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Redfield, Arkansas, to the late Loyce Franklin and Lethal (Gammel) Crews.
Vernelle was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Conway; Laureate Alpha Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi; Conway Garden Club and Faulkner County Retired Teachers.
She loved to travel and had been on trips all over the world.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Hendrickson and many friends.
