Vickie Lynn Laughlin age 65 of Dardanelle passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1954, at Stuttgart, Arkansas, to the late Hurbert (Linden) Hubbard and Mary Compton Gentry.
She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Dardanelle and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Vickie retired from Conway Human Development Center, she worked in public school as a special education teacher CASA Volunteer (court appointed special advocate for children) for two years.
She spent her entire adult working life working with children. Her church was the best thing to ever happen to her, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and working with children during AWANA was her greatest blessing. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter B. Laughlin and one nephew, Josh Hubbard.
Survivors include her children, Mark L. Bowie (Melissa), Christopher “Chris” A. Bowie (Reginia); one sister, Kathy R. Milam Mosley; two brothers, Ronnie D. Hubbard (Cindy), Phillip Hubbard (Tammy); three grandchildren, Spencer Brown, Rowdy Stovall, Summer Mallett and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle. Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel prior to the service. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park in Russellville.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com
