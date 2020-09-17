Vicky Lynn Strassle, 66, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with Lord on Sept. 14, 2020. She was born April 12, 1954, in Morrilton, Arkansas.
Vicky was known for her loving spirit and big heart. She was loved and will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
She is survived by one sister, Jannette (David Lee) McElroy of Cleveland, Arkansas; two nieces of Conway; and two great-nieces and many friends.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
