Virginia Dale Padgett, 85, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2021. She was born May 4, 1935, in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joe Padgett; her parents, Eldridge Lee McNew and Osa Opal Smith; sister, Patsy McNew and brother, Bobby McNew.
Virginia Dale is survived by two sons, Steve (Cheryl) Padgett and Jimmy (Tia) Padgett; her sisters, Rena Fry, Shelia (Kenny) Smith, Linda (Jimmy) Burford; her brothers, Wayne (Barbara) McNew, Bill (Karen) McNew, David (Carole Ann) McNew; her sister-in-law, Nancy McNew; her grandchildren, Scott Padgett, Stephanie (Joe) Mosby and Heath Padgett; her great-grandson, Noah Mosby; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Virginia Dale cherished her family and friends, and had a special bond with the many little ones she cared for during her child-care career. Her grandchildren were the center of her world. She was an avid gardener and anything she touched would grow and bloom. Her yard was covered in Iris, Crepe Myrtles, Daffodils and many more beautiful blooms. Her love of old country music would often lead to a game of “Name that Tune” which she could win in just a few notes.
She was a member of Cadron Ridge Baptist Church of Conway, Arkansas, where the visitation and memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Brother James Wilson will be officiating the service for family and extended family members.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Cadron Ridge Baptist Church, Children’s Ministry, 2980 Old Morrilton Highway, Conway, AR 72032.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
