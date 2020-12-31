Virginia Lee Hawkins Pairett, 102, of Little Rock, Arkansas, went to heaven to be with her Savior and Lord on Dec. 25, 2020. She was born on Sept. 24, 1918, to Alonzo and Mable Hendrickson Hawkins in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas.
At the age of 14, she played piano for her dad’s quartet and traveled to area gospel singings. Her early years were filled with music and she enjoyed playing piano for Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. As a teenager, she was a delegate from her church to lead a choir in Eureka Springs, Arkansas at a choir festival. She also sang the newly published, “I’ll Fly Away,” as a solo, which became one of her favorite gospel songs. Her family often heard her singing it at home.
Virginia made her home in North Little Rock, Arkansas with her husband, Melvin Pairett, for most of her adult life. She worked for over 30 years at A-1 Super Market in North Little Rock, retiring as assistant manager.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter, Carolyn Pairett Fant; four brothers, Carroll Hawkins, Maurice Hawkins, Wendell Hawkins and Paul Hawkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Prothro Banks and husband Tom of Cashiers, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Christy Jinks Banks and husband Tom, Jr. of Cashiers, North Carolina, Jenny Jinks Rogers and husband Tom of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jeffrey Thomas Jinks and wife Heidi of Tampa, Florida and Dr. Jerri Suzanne Fant of Little Rock, Arkansas; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin Emory Rogers, Kelli Marie Rogers, Andrew Thomas Rogers, Caroline Hunter Jinks, Anne Elizabeth Jinks and Griffen Thomas Fant; one niece; nine nephews; numerous cousins; and special friends.
Virginia loved and was an active member of Levy Baptist Church for many years.
Services are pending under the care of Roller-Owens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Levy Baptist Church, 3501 Pike Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72118.
Online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ owens
