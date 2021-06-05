Virginia Lou “Ginny” Jayroe, 71, of Greenbrier, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Little Rock, to the late Fred R. Jayroe and Jessie Mae Allen Jayroe. She lived in Sherwood most of her life.
Ginny graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 1968 and was chosen for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Youth Ensemble. She attended State College of Arkansas (now UCA) on a band scholarship for trumpet and was in the SCA Marching Bear Band. She later received an associate’s degree in electronics at a local electronics school.
One of her high school band peers said of Ginny, “That girl could play any instrument you handed her” – among them, violin, guitar, viola, piano, trumpet and zither.
Ginny served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Guam, Japan and California. She was trained in and used radio technology and Morse Code.
She was a Pulaski County Master Gardener and worked at several plant nurseries in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Conway and also started her own Landscaping Design and Implementation business in Sherwood. She worked for the City of Little Rock, Pulaski County, and the state of Arkansas maintaining grounds and landscaping around city and county buildings, including the State Capitol grounds. She was a clerk for the U.S. Census Bureau and an assistant signalman at Union Pacific Railroad. She was the “voice” of the National Weather Service for local hourly call-in weather reports, and she worked for North Little Rock’s cable company during that time as well.
Ginny was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, serving as camp counselor at Camp Ouachita for several years. She was also a member of The Church at Meadowlake in Conway, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and VFW Post 2259 in Conway. She enjoyed cats, cooking and gardening throughout her life.
Ginny is survived by her first cousins, David Allen (Marietta) of Cabot; Sandra Allen Horton (Michael) of Oakland, Oregon; and very close friends, Helen Bargar (Roger), Jean Jewell Moreno (Juan), and the Gardner, McCall and Bargar families. She had numerous friends and three faithful caregivers, Donna, Krystal, and Deanna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Lottie Mae Purvis; and uncle, John Herbert Allen (Marcella).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church at Meadowlake, 2105 Meadowlake Road, in Conway. Donations in memory of Ginny may be made to The Church at Meadowlake.
