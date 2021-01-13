Wanda Faye Wilson, 78, of Conway, passed away peacefully, Jan. 11, 2021. She was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Pulaski County, to the late Tim and Estella Dennis. Wanda loved her job and retired as a Registered Nurse after many years. She enjoyed her flower garden and chickens.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Johnny Wilson; son, John Joseph Wilson II; daughters, Melinda Jenkins and Ashlin Wilson; three grandchildren, Zachariah Jenkins, Abigail Wilson, and Trey Wilson; and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Mallettown Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
