Wanda Rae Morgan Conway

Wanda Rae Morgan, 84, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Beldon and Evaline (Barrett) Willcut. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Carroll Dean Morgan; nine brothers and sisters; and her son-in-law, Blue Gefroh.
Wanda was a military spouse who supported her husband and young children through multiple deployments. She was her children’s rock and foundation, her entire families’ number one cheerleader. She encouraged every pursuit, talent and interest in every person who called her Granny. She was loved beyond measure and her love for us was absolute and unconditional. Granny will be forever missed by all those fortunate to have known her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; son, Brian Dean Morgan (Brenda) of Greenbrier; daughters, Evalyn Ruth Morgan, Renee D’Ann Brown (Jack), and Gail Doreen Gefroh all of Conway; grandchildren, Bethany, Brandi, Hannah, Clayton, Brian, Grace and Noah; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Brandon; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.