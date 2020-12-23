Wayne A. Davis, 74, of Conway, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born on Monday, Dec. 9, 1946, in Marysville, Kansas, to the late Hoyle G. and Grace Haley Davis.
Wayne was a lineman for Arkansas Power & Light (AP&L) and Conway Corp. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, very active in the St. Joseph Booster Club, huge fan of the St. Joseph Bulldogs, a member of the Strack/Nabholz Deer Camp and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. Very important to Wayne was the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club, the Tuesday Lunch Group and Whiskey Wednesday was the first Wednesday of every month, no appointments or meetings could be made for these dates.
Wayne leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Robbie Davis of the home; he was the loving father to David, Lori Orozco (Omar), Michael (Lori) and Luke (Jackie); devoted Peepaw to Marisol (22), Ryan (19), Bo (17), Grace (16), CharlieAnn (15), Chloe (14), Bailey Rose (13), Mikaela (12), Drew (12), Tripp (11), Cy (10), Lilly (8), Gus (5) and Robbi Rand (3); brother, Richard Davis (Bonnie) of Conway; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway with visitation to follow. Mass of Christian burial will be said at the church at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Entombment will be in the St. Joseph Mausoleum with military honors.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the St. Joseph Endowment Fund.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
