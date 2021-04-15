On April 9, 2021, Wayne Brown, much loved husband, father of four, and grandfather of three passed away.
Wayne was born on Feb. 14, 1966, in West Memphis, Arkansas, to Don and Sarah Brown. He married Angela in 1986 and their love affair lasted 35 years. Wayne was brilliant and driven, experiencing monumental success in every endeavor. He was the Vice President of Information Technology at Maverick Transportation, where he was a leader in the industry. He brought success to Archer Drug, Ensco, Orbit Valve, and Maverick transportation where he developed IT systems and departments that served as a model for other companies. Life with Wayne was a fantastic experience for his family and friends. One of his favorite things was to experience joy through their eyes. It might be as big as a family vacation or as simple as placing stickers in a sticker book. Each child had a unique, special relationship with Wayne because he made them feel like they were the most important person in his life. To say he was dynamic is an understatement. He filled every place and person with laughter and love. From the moment he woke up, he was singing. He loved music and attending concerts, where he always had to be on the front row. He had a vast and eclectic knowledge and love of music, literature, sports, gambling and culture, and was always right. As an athlete, Wayne scored over 40 points in several basketball games and scored 35 points to lead Quitman High school to the state tournament in 1984. He also earned a college basketball scholarship. He shared his sports knowledge with youths as a volunteer basketball, football, and baseball coach and mentor. But his greatest love was his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Angela Vanderslice Brown of Greenbrier; sons, Jacob (Haleigh) Brown and granddaughter Iris of Greenbrier; Sean (Britney) Brown and grandson River of Greenbrier; Grant (Lynnlee) Brown and granddaughter Norah Wayne of Greenbrier; and Bradley Hedrick; brother, Brian (Crystal) Brown and family of Conway; and sister Beth (Todd) McDearmon and family of Greenbrier.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Brown, and father, Don Brown. A visitation will be held Friday, April 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier. A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 17 beginning at noon at Red Apple Inn Resort in Heber Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greenbrier Pee Wee Basketball program at PO Box 415, Greenbrier, AR 72058 or electronically at fundly.com/donations-to-greenbrier -peewee-basketball-in-lieu -of-flowers.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
