Wendell Lee Gibbs, 88, of Conway, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 24, 2021. He was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Holland, Arkansas, to the late Louis Eldon and Clara Mae (Brown) Gibbs.
Wendell was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Conway and the El Paso Masonic Lodge. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1989. Wendell loved to watch his granddaughters play softball throughout the years and made sure to sponsor their teams. He also enjoyed gardening. Wendell proudly served his community in several capacities such as the Vilonia School Board member, Vilonia City Council, Vilonia Sewer Committee and the Vilonia Optimist Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gregory Scott Gibbs, and brothers, Billy and Wayne Gibbs.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Gibbs; daughter, Wendy (Scott) Ferguson; granddaughters, Tiffany Keathley, Sarah Keathley, Alexandra (Zach) Venable; great-grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Cossey and Kasen Reid Venable; and sister, Shirley (Roger) Williams.
Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway. Visitation will be one hour prior at the Church. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
