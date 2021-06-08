Wesley Edward Price completed his earthly journey June 4, 2021.
For the 59 years he was part of our family, he taught us much and enriched our lives greatly. Wes was born with Downs Syndrome on Aug. 28, 1961. As one of God’s special children, he was loved and cared for by his parents, Shirley and Ed Price, until they preceded him in death. Then, in 2014 his sister and brother-in- law, Jonie and Steve Mallett, lovingly became his caregivers.
While working hard to overcome limitations imposed by illness, Wes demonstrated daily the importance of living one day at a time.
First and foremost, he loved his family. He also loved his church and his job at Work Force, until he was no longer able to do either. His focus then became interacting with friends and caregivers while enjoying his music and improving his writing skills.
Mercifully, his passing was at home, gentle and swift, surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. Thanks be to God.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday June 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Republican Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.