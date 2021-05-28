Wesley Weldon Bollier, 85, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord May 17, 2021. He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Ireland, Texas, to Robert Cecil and Ida Irene Bollier.
Wesley was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Bollier; his brothers, Conrad, Travis, Bill, Bob, Chandler, Jimmy and Henry Bollier; and his parents.
Wesley worked many years and retired from Conway Human Development Center. He was a Mason and of the Baptist faith.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cheryl Boyett and Rachel Jones; grandchildren, Corey Boyett, Candice Bailey and Krystle Pruett; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Melia, Hunter, Emily and Autumn; and other relatives and friends.
