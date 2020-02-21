Wilburn Wayne Brewer, 72, of Heber Springs passed from this earth on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born June 9, 1947, to the late John and June Brewer. Wilburn was also predeceased by his sister Deborah Johnson.
He is survived by his siblings, George (Jackie) Brewer of Pine Bluff, Carroll Brewer of Heber Springs, Elaine Fletcher of Rogers, Jackie Hewitt of Heber Springs and John D. Brewer of Ft. Smith.
After Wilburn attended Sheridan High School he joined the US Army and served in Seoul, Korea. Throughout his life he enjoyed many hobbies – golf, bowling, watching sports and movies, reading books on various subjects and listening to all kinds of music. He loved surprising family and friends with interesting gifts. His sense of humor (at times) seemed a “little twisted.” There was a quiet part of him that he didn’t share with anyone, he just kept us guessing. Wilburn was a big guy with a big heart that did nothing halfway. We will miss him “BIG TIME.”
Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, 72034. Burial will follow with military Honors in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 West Maryland Avenue, North Little Rock, 72120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.