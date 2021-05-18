Will Fletcher Pollock, 32, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, departed this life March 23, 2021, in Stuart, Florida.
Will is survived by his parents, Robin Craft of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Cary Pollock and Ramona Hambrick of Berryville, Arkansas; his brother, Maxwell Pollock of Eugene, Oregon; his grandmother, Bettye Balmaz of Conway, Arkansas; and a large extended family.
Will attended Ramey Jr. High and graduated from Fayetteville High where he excelled in forensics, mathematics, cross-country running, and swimming. He was a gifted artist who majored in fine arts at the University of Central Arkansas. Will was a gamer, a fan of movies and Animé, and had a particular interest in Japanese art and culture.
Will lived and worked in Kansas City, Missouri, for a time and leaves friends behind there, as well. His friends and family miss his playfulness and sense of humor and are inspired by Will’s courage and persistence in facing an insurmountable illness.
Plans for a memorial gathering in Will’s honor will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Vera Lloyd Home for Children c/o Kathy French, Dir. of Development, 501-666-8195 or kathyfrench@veralloyd.org.
