Will Patrick McInnis, 38, of Vilonia passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Gwen McInnis; fiancé Tana Downum; Cole Downum (Tana’s son); son, Carter Buddy Theckson; sister, Stephanie Arceneaux (Dave); brother, Jacob McInnis (Nicole); nieces and nephews, Jack, Noah, and Sarah Arceneaux, Jake Emerson, and Bria McInnis; Dan and Laurie Heiskell (Tana’s parents); and Joe Langer (Will’s best friend).
He was an avid hunter and loved to cook. He was a kind and gentle soul and loved his friends and family, and his faithful dog, Andy.
A Memorial Service will be held in Vilonia at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, 501-982-3400. www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
