Willadean Virginia Burroughs, 87, of Damascus, Arkansas, went to with the Lord, April 27, 2021. She was born Nov. 26, 1933, to the late William S. and Dessie G. (Reynolds) Owens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers.
Willadean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Polly Vend Inc. after 20 years of employment. Willadean was a member of Sand Springs Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, W.H. Burroughs; daughter, Bobbie (Kenneth) Boling; son, Wendell (Melinda) Burroughs; four grandchildren, Rocky (Angela) Boling, Summer (Shawn) Waller, Alex Burroughs, Jasmine Burroughs; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Sand Springs Baptist Church in Damascus, Arkansas. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Sand Springs Cemetery.
To express condolences online visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.