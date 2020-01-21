William (Bill) Edward Hughes was born in Pomona, California and died in Victorville, California
He was a member of IBEW Local Union 11 of the Electrical Construction Industry in Los Angeles.
Bill was a generous and vulnerable soul who struggled throughout his life with psychological disorders that often impaired his judgment and behavior, and left him susceptible to being misguided and exploited by strangers. Bill died of complications of Diabetes.
He is predeceased by his parents, Addie Jane Springer-Hughes and Floyd Edward Hughes, Jr., of Mayflower, Arkansas and a sister. He is survived by two loving brothers. Bill did not marry nor have children.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) at www.rainn.org.
