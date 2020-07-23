William Dennis White went to see Jesus on July 16, 2020. He was born September 26, 1949, to the late Gene White and to Oneta White. He was a graduate of Conway High School and had an associate degree from UCA. He retired from UACCM after 21 years and had previously worked at FMC for over 10 years.
Dennis was a Christian, a member of Kaley Hill Missionary Baptist Church, a former deacon, a Gideon and a 32nd degree Mason. He always said his salvation was the most important decision he ever made. When he was sick and unable to talk, he wrote, "I'm ready to see Jesus." He was a man of integrity and when he gave his word that's the way it was. He loved being outside doing things with his son, Justin, and "playing" on his bulldozer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene White; grandmother, Mona White; grandparents Elan and Verma Merriman; father-in-law Cassell Penrod; and mother-in-law, Myrtle Penrod. He is survived by the love of his life for over 51 years, Patricia White; a son, Justin White (children Savannah and Mackenzie); a daughter, Raquel Dykes (children Scarlett and Noah); his mother, Oneta White; siblings, Gary White, Tommie White, Genith Crawford and Cynthia Craig; his loving church family and Gideon family.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Heffington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Gideons or Kaley Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.