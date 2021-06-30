William Ellis Hightower, Jr., 43, of Conway, Arkansas departed this life on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born Aug. 13, 1977, in Conway, Arkansas, to Betty Hammons Hightower and the late Ellis Hightower.
He is survived by two sons Seth Long Hightower of Vilonia, Arkansas, and Iziah James Hightower of Conway, Arkansas; one daughter, Jael Esther Star Quattlebaum of Clinton, Arkansas; mother, Betty Hightower of Conway, Arkansas; sister, Karla Hightower of Conway, Arkansas; nephew, Christopher Hightower of Conway, Arkansas; best friend, Heather; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 38 Hill Loop in Houston, Arkansas. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
