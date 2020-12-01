William Richard “Bill” Phillips was born Feb. 5, 1949, to Earl and Hazel Phillips of Harrison, Arkansas. His childhood was spent on the hill of Woodland Heights playing kick the can, swimming in Crooked Creek and eating steaks at Spike Cavender’s house.
Early in life Bill would develop athletic talent and received a football scholarship to Arkansas State University would meet his wife Peggy Ann Brinkley of Turrel, Arkansas. After leading the 1970 Arkansas State Indian Football team to a national championship, Bill was drafted by the Denver Broncos. Phillips’ athletic career would later make him a dual inductee to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, both as an individual and as a member of the 1970 Arkansas State Football Team.
After Bill returned from Denver it soon proved that his natural charisma, likability and well known, “larger than life” personality soon proved him a natural match for sales and he soon accelerated the ranks of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, where he once again proved to be exceptional in another profession.
Fifteen years later Bill entered the 3rd phase of his professional career when Blue Cross would tap him to lead their newly formed Governmental Relations division and Phillips quickly made a smooth transition from sales to lobbying. Bill was known at the Capitol for his honesty and integrity as lawmakers throughout the years consistently named him as “one of the ones you knew was always telling the truth”. Bill served the people of the State of Arkansas by quickly rushing to solve policy dilemmas without receiving credit, where he was always quick to defend his modesty by stating that it was a lobbyist’s job to serve the State and that his thank you card was a paycheck and the honor to continue working at the Capitol.
Bill went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the morning of Nov. 27 with his wife of 52 years by his side. He is survived by his son, Bradley Jordan and his grandson, William “Little Bill” Richard Phillips of Conway, Arkansas; his sister and brother-in-law Kay and Rusty Hayes of Harrison; Pam Hunter of Ozark, Missouri; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Phillips of Harrison, Arkansas.
Bill was a proud member of Second Baptist Church and asks that donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway.
