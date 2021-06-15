William Thomas (Tommy) Taylor, 89, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, at his home, Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Pangburn, Arkansas, to William E. Taylor and Mary D. Surratt Taylor. Tommy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gretchen J Rushin Taylor; his son, Michael Thomas Taylor; brother, Homer Dean Taylor; sister, Leona Mae Taylor; and his parents.
Tommy is survived by his son, Phillip Randall Taylor, (Dorothy); and grandchildren, Jessica Anne Taylor, Zachary Steward Taylor, Bradley Randall Taylor and Emily Marie Taylor. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many other friends and relatives.
After graduating High School, Tommy married his childhood sweetheart and together they worked their way through Teachers College and lived in Wingo Hall. He graduated from the Arkansas State Teachers College and taught Math and was a basketball Coach in Strong, Arkansas, Blytheville, Arkansas, and Jacksonville. He worked for J.A. Riggs Tractor Sales and later started his own business Central Arkansas Tractor Sales (CATS), he was a independent CAT Dealer working with his family and many fine employees for over 25 years. Tommy placed a lot of value in good education and made sure his family had the means to secure their education. Tommy enjoyed watching his great grandchildren playing; he enjoyed hunting, traveling to other countries and all outdoor activities. He was a Christian, with a very caring nature, as he greatly showed in caring for his wife until her death.
A family graveside service will be on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gideon Bible Program or the church of your choice for missions.
