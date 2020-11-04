Wilma Mae Hall Dean, 86 of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 2, 2020. She was born in Mayflower on Sept. 17, 1934, to Harvey Hall and Lottie Irby Hall of Mayflower.
She retired from Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Conway, Arkansas, in 1995.
She is preceded in death by her parents and devoted husband and constant companion Bruce H. Dean.
She is survived by her two sons, Rick Dean (Bob) of Los Angeles, California, and Ronnie Dean of Mayflower, Arkansas; two sisters, Dorothy Beagles of Wooster, Arkansas, and Betty Burgess (Frank) of Conway, Arkansas; two Brothers, Raymond Hall (Donetta) of Silinas, Oklahoma; and Jimmy Hall (Paula) of Mayflower, Arkansas. She is also survived by her two precious grandchildren, Michael and Corbin, and many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. Private graveside services will be held at the Mayflower Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Salem Place Nursing & Rehab for their constant and wonderful care.
