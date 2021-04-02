Windell S.A. Hensley, 93, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Damascus, Arkansas, to the late Saint Ana Hensley and Josephine Melvina Huggins Hensley.
Windell was also preceded in death by five sisters, Glafra Alumbaugh, Edna Brown, Ruby Edwards, Floy Stephens and Freda Lemire; and six brothers, Carbie, Charlie, Cartha, Hobert, Otis, and Glendon Hensley.
Windell is survived by his wife, Lindy Darlene Chapman Hensley; daughters, Gloria Massey (Monroe), Pam Healy (Don), Donna Criswell, and Gwen Richardson all of Conway; nine grandchildren, Rodney Gwatney, David Gwatney, Amanda Lentz (Wade), Ana Galdamez (Victor), Darla Groe (Brad), Paige White (Jay), Sumerlin, Dakota, Christian Criswell and Savannah Bly (Ethan); great-grandchildren, Miguel, Diego, Gloria Thorpe, Olivia Gwatney, Matthew, Landon, Logan and Maddox Lentz, Haley Groe, Hannah and Jocelin White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Windell served as a Deacon over 52 years and Minister of Music for 10 years at Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia. He also served as a Deacon for 13 years and Music Minister for 22 years at Emmanuel Baptist. Windell was employed at International Shoe Company for 35 years and the SAS company for 26 years. He earned his Barbering Degree and worked at City Barber Shop in Conway for 26 years and later was self-employed as barber. Windell was also a rancher and a farmer all of his life.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church, with burial following at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
